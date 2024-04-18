Michael Dean “Mike” Shillings, Harriman

Mr. Michael Dean “Mike” Shillings, age 68 of Harriman went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 17, 2024. He was dearly loved and will be missed by so many. Mike could light up any room with his jokes and make anyone laugh.

He is preceded in death by his son: Michael Lynn Shillings.

Parents: Archie & Carrie Shillings.

Five brothers: Harvey Shillings, Walter Shillings, David Shillings, Terry Shillings, and Richard Shillings.

Four sisters: Denise Burgess, Clarice Beaver, Bobbie Strunk, and Connie Owneby.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years: Linda Lemons Shillings.

Son & daughter-in-law: Jason & Sonya Shillings.

Two sisters: Rose Shillings and Linda Love

Granddaughters: Brittany Shillings, Samantha Shillings, and Harlea Shillings.

Five great-grandchildren: Kensley, Maddux, Ameila, Cohen, and Corinna.

Special nephews: Brandon Parks, Johnny Love, and Brian Patterson.

As well as many other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Mike Shillings during this time.

