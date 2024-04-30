Merilyn Elizabeth Barnhill Wright, 86

Merilyn Elizabeth Barnhill Wright, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2024, with her family at her side. Born on September 12, 1937, in Lake City, Arkansas, Merilyn was the daughter of the late Ernest Wade Barnhill and Lola Magdalene Issacs Barnhill McCloud, and the stepdaughter of James. M. McCloud Sr.

Merilyn was an extraordinary woman, marked by her intelligence and academic achievements. She graduated with honors from Oak Ridge High School and went on to pursue her bachelor’s degree at East Tennessee State College. A member of the National Honor Society, Merilyn possessed a thirst for knowledge and a passion for exploration and was always open to a good shopping spree or a visit to a casino, where she played the slots with enthusiasm. Her love for travel led her to her favorite destinations, Australia, and New Zealand, where she and her late husband cultivated deep friendships while engaging in their shared hobby of HAM radios. Merilyn’s love of travel opened her to the joy of painting lighthouses, water, and tree scenes. She was an avid reader all her life; whether her summers spent in Tennessee or her winters in Florida, she was rarely seen without a book.

Throughout her career, Merilyn excelled as a computer system analyst at the Atomic Energy Commission, demonstrating her sharp intellect and dedication to her work. Beyond her professional pursuits, she cherished her three beloved Japanese Chin dogs, who brought her immeasurable joy and companionship.

Merilyn is survived by her devoted brother, James M. McCloud, and his wife, Barbara K. “BK” McCloud, who provided unwavering support and care during her later years. She leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth, deeply cherished by numerous friends.

Merilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roual Wright, and her siblings, Thomas McCloud, Barbara McCloud Wallace, and Betty Jean McCloud Armstrong.

A graveside service honoring Merilyn’s life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, Tennessee, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

The Wright family is being compassionately served by Gentry-Newell & Vaughan Funeral Home in Oxford, NC, and Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, TN. Online condolences can be left at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Engineering Department at East Tennessee State University. Please send contributions to: ETSU Advancement, PO BOX 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614, or visit www.etsu.edu/give…Make checks payable to the ETSU Foundation in Merilyn’s memory.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...