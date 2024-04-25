Meet The Candidate scheduled for this Thursday evening in Kingston

Dudley Evans 2 hours ago News Leave a comment 9 Views

An event sponsored by Wake-up Roane County Political Action Committee will be conducted at the Kingston Community Center entitled meet the candidates this Thursday evening at 6:30 at the community center all candidates who are running in this year’s August election have been invited according to the press release to a free barbecue dinner will be served at 5:45 as well this is a free event everyone welcome

