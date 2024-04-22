Marjorie Anne Smith, 95, Knoxville

Marjorie Anne Smith age 95 of Knoxville passed away peacefully at Cavette Hill on April 16, 2024. Marjorie was born on March 2, 1929, in Etowah, Tennessee. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband H. Fred Smith, father Howard H. Adcock, mother Margaret Anderson Adcock, brothers: Jack H. Adcock and William B. Adcock of Knoxville.

Survived by sister and brother-in-law Mary and Wayne Dawson (Florida), sons and daughters-in-law Mark and Susie Smith, Michael and Jennifer Smith, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Misty Brown all the employees from Cavette Hill and Cheryse Meadows RN and the staff from Caris Hospice. We thank you for your kindness. If a gift in memory to Marjorie is to be given, please support Pat Summitt Foundation at 520 W. Summitt Hill Dr. Suite 1101 Knoxville, TN 37902. Arrangements are entrusted to Mott-McKamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge.

