Mariner to be Inducted into Aviation Hall of Fame

Reprinted from the Norris Bulletin

The Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame has chosen Navy Captain Rosemary Mariner, of Norris, as a 2024 inductee.

Capt. Mariner’s groundbreaking career in aviation began when she was the first woman accepted into Purdue’s aerospace program. In 1990, she became the first woman in the U.S. military to command an aviation unit.

She retired from the Navy in 1997 and moved to Norris with her husband, retired Navy Commander Tommy Mariner. She continued her involvement and influence in the aviation community until her death in 2019.

The induction ceremony will be held in Murfreesboro in October, and a plaque bearing Capt. Mariner’s likeness and accomplishments will be displayed in the Tennessee Museum of Aviation’s Hall of Fame exhibit in Sevierville.

