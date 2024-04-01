Marie Dagley Freytag, Wartburg

Mrs. Marie Dagley Freytag, age 81, of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord Friday March 29, 2024. She was a graduate of Central High School. Marie was a member of Liberty Baptist Church where she truly loved her Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank Freytag.

One son and daughter-in-law: Tommy Freytag and Dawn Hensley.

One granddaughter: Emily Gaylon Freytag.

Her parents: Louis and Georgie Dagley.

She is survived by two sons and daughter-in-laws: Eddie and Margaret Freytag, Kevin Freytag and Leigh Anne Hamrick.

One daughter and son-in-law: Kristy and Eugene Human.

Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Johnny and Tanuja Dagley, and James and Carmen Dagley.

Two sisters and one brother-in-law: Pam and Mark Keck, and Angie Lemons.

Ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of three new great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, as well as many other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday April 1, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Dale Simmons, Bro. Justin Dagley and Bro. Vic Davis officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM in Wartburg City Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Marie Dagley Freytag.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

