Marble City Opera’s site-specific performances in Vonore and Oak Ridge of IL TABARRO by Puccini

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Marble City Opera will present two site-specific performances of Il Tabarro by renowned composer Giacomo Puccini on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2024. Saturday, June 22 performance will be at the Port of Tellico, 280 Tellico Port Road, Vonore, TN. The Sunday, June 23 performance will be at Melton Lake Park, 697 Melton Lake Drive, Oak Ridge, TN. 

Both performances will begin at 7:00 p.m.  Il Tabarro is a one-act opera that runs for about an hour. It is one of the three Puccini operas collectively known as “Il trittico.” 

Tickets to Il Tabarro are available at MarbleCityOpera.com/tickets.  General admission tickets are $40 each. VIP tickets are $50 each. VIP tickets include a pre-show reception with refreshments. 

In advance of the site-specific staged performances, Marble City Opera will present a concert version of Il Tabarro aboard the Star of Knoxville riverboat on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Cruise tickets are $75 each and include a pasta bar and tea. There is also a cash bar on the ship.

The story of Il Tabarro takes place in the 1910s aboard a barge anchored on the bank of the Seine River in Paris. Barge captain Michele correctly guesses that his wife Giorgetta is having an affair with one of his barge hands. Michele catches a longshoreman named Luigi on his way to meet Giorgetta late one night and operatic tragedy ensues. 

The singers in the cast of Il Tabarro are Marble City Opera’s Executive Artistic Director Kathryn Frady as Giorgetta; Eddie Brennan as Luigi; Jacob Lassetter as Michele; Chris Plaas as Tinca; Maurice Hendricks as Talpa; Ema Mitrović as La Frugola; Breyon Ewing as the Song Vendor; and Elena Klein as a Lover. The stage director for Il Tabarro is Marya Barry. The orchestra conductor is Andy Anderson. 

Marble City Opera brings world class singers, directors, and conductors to the stage while maintaining a dedication to creating opportunities for local, regional, and emerging artists. Marble City Opera has strong community ties and connections to other organizations, businesses, non-profits, schools, and artists within Knoxville, and the East Tennessee community.

