Manton Cecil Moore, 93, Rockwood

Mr. Manton Cecil Moore, age 93 of Rockwood, formerly of Virginia & Maine, passed away peacefully with his wife, Judy, and his granddaughters, Olivia & Natalie, by his side. He was born on October 24, 1930, in Farmington, Maine. Mr. Moore was also a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Rockwood. He was a master of trade, always buying and selling things. He amassed a collection many would be jealous of, and was very proud of the deals he could find. He was also a lover of all things related to tractors, and a member of the Three Rivers Tractor Club. He was a lover of all animals, especially his own furry friends. He worked for over 50 years as a school bus driver for 2 different school systems, which is where he met the love of his life, Mrs. Judy. He adored her and was an amazing and loving husband.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Wendall Moore & Hildred Thompson Moore; brothers: Thompson Wendall Moore & Frank Blake Moore; and sister: Mabel Moore Smith.

He is survived by:

Wife 25 years: Judy Brewer Moore

2 Stepdaughters he raised as his own: Brandy Castrodad (Christian) & Melisa Brown

Sons: Morgan Moore & Manton Cecil Moore Jr

and several other children as well

Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren

Sister: Emily Olivia Moore

Brother: David Alexander Moore

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and church and club friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Manton Cecil Moore.

