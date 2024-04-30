Lorene Ward, Caryville

Lorene Ward age of 82, of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on April 28, 2024, at her residence. Lorene was born in New River, Tennessee on April 26, 1942, to the late Mitchell Seiber Sr. and Anna Mae Bunch Seiber. Lorene was of the Baptist Faith. Lorene enjoyed quilting, watching NASCAR, and Dollywood.
In addition to her parents, Lorene is preceded in death by her daughter: Deanna Lynn Ward, husband: Martin Ward, and brother: Pitney Seiber.
Survivors:
Sons Buster Ward and Teresa of Clinton
Roger Ward and Angie of Caryville
Jackie Ward of Caryville
Daughters Diane White of Jacksboro
Donna Rutherford and Steve of Caryville
Brother Raymond Seiber of Lake City
Sisters Brenda Osborne of Pioneer
Dean Davis of Petros
Edis Seiber of Louisiana
Nancy Kennedy of Petros
And a host of other family members and friends
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Seiber officiating.
Family and Friends will meet at Seiber Cemetery in New River for an 11:00 AM graveside service on Thursday, May 2, 2024.