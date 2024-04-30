Lorene Ward, Caryville

Lorene Ward age of 82, of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on April 28, 2024, at her residence. Lorene was born in New River, Tennessee on April 26, 1942, to the late Mitchell Seiber Sr. and Anna Mae Bunch Seiber. Lorene was of the Baptist Faith. Lorene enjoyed quilting, watching NASCAR, and Dollywood.

In addition to her parents, Lorene is preceded in death by her daughter: Deanna Lynn Ward, husband: Martin Ward, and brother: Pitney Seiber.

Survivors:

Sons Buster Ward and Teresa of Clinton

Roger Ward and Angie of Caryville

Jackie Ward of Caryville

Daughters Diane White of Jacksboro

Donna Rutherford and Steve of Caryville

Brother Raymond Seiber of Lake City

Sisters Brenda Osborne of Pioneer

Dean Davis of Petros

Edis Seiber of Louisiana

Nancy Kennedy of Petros

And a host of other family members and friends

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Seiber officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Seiber Cemetery in New River for an 11:00 AM graveside service on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

