Lorene Ward, Caryville

News Department 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Lorene Ward age of 82, of Caryville, Tennessee passed away on April 28, 2024, at her residence. Lorene was born in New River, Tennessee on April 26, 1942, to the late Mitchell Seiber Sr. and Anna Mae Bunch Seiber. Lorene was of the Baptist Faith. Lorene enjoyed quilting, watching NASCAR, and Dollywood.

In addition to her parents, Lorene is preceded in death by her daughter: Deanna Lynn Ward, husband: Martin Ward, and brother: Pitney Seiber.

Survivors:

Sons   Buster Ward and Teresa of Clinton

           Roger Ward and Angie of Caryville

           Jackie Ward of Caryville

Daughters   Diane White of Jacksboro

                    Donna Rutherford and Steve of Caryville

Brother   Raymond Seiber of Lake City

Sisters   Brenda Osborne of Pioneer

             Dean Davis of Petros

             Edis Seiber of Louisiana

             Nancy Kennedy of Petros

And a host of other family members and friends

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Seiber officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Seiber Cemetery in New River for an 11:00 AM graveside service on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

About News Department

Check Also

Elsie Jane Scarbrough Fox, 68

Our beloved Elsie Jane Scarbrough Fox, affectionately known as ‘Janie,’ passed away at 68 years …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.