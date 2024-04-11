Lorene Adeline “Pilly” Hensley, Crossville

Ms. Lorene Adeline “Pilly” Hensley, age 88 of Crossville, TN passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Life Care Center of Crossville, TN. She was born January 13, 1936 in Kingston, TN to Benjamin Hooper Plemons and Rose Ella Brown Plemons. She worked in the cafeteria at Roane State Community College and also the housekeeper for several presidents at Roane State Community College. She loved her work and her family more than anything. She was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church in Harriman.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Benjamin and Rose Plemons; brother: Jess Plemons; daughter: Martha Simmons; and nephew: Greg Plemons.

She is survived by:

Brother: Roland Plemons “Dunk”

Nephews: Tim Plemons

                  Mike Plemons 

                  Doug Plemons  

Son-in-law: Mike Simmons 

Daughter: Gail Byers (Bob Byers) 

Granddaughter: Cynthia Smith (Adam Smith) 

 Great grandchild: Peyton Smith

Grandson: Derek Byers (Kayla Byers)

 Great grandchild: Shaelynn Byers 

Son: Alvin Hensley (Angie Hensley)

Grandson: Joshua Hensley (Chloe Hensley) 

Grandson: Justin Booth (Danielle Booth) 

Great grandchild: Haven Booth 

Great grandchild: Avery Booth

 Granddaughter: Megan Bryan (Adam Bryan) 

  Great grandchild: Tucker Bryan 

 Great grandchild: Adeline Bryan

Great grandchild: Levi Bryan 

Grandson: Marcus Simmons (Kimby Simmons) 

Great grandchild: Everett Simmons

Great grandchild: Fischer Simmons

The family has chose cremation arrangements and Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Lorene Adeline “Pilly” Hensley. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Big Emory Baptist Church. (1607 Webster Rd, Harriman, TN 37748)

