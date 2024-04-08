Linda Sue (Johnson) Moore, Oliver Springs

Linda Sue (Johnson) Moore, age 71 of Oliver Springs, passed away at her home on Friday, April 5, 2024.

She was born on December 27, 1952 in Oliver Springs. She worked at Redcap for many years and then ran her own Restaurant. Linda had many hobbies including, gardening, planting flowers, cooking, crocheting, and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mamie Johnson; special friend, Larry Honeycutt.

She is survived by her children, Darla Comeaux and husband Mark of Oliver Springs, Missy Nichols and husband Billy of Oakdale, Daniel Moore and wife Crystal of Oliver Springs; brother, Willie Ray Johnson of Harriman; sisters, Geneva Murray and Shelia Hood of Harriman; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 noon on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 12 noon with Pastor Steve McDonald officiating. A graveside service will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Harriman.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Moore family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.Sharpfh.com.

