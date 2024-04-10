Linda Lou Treadway, Rockwood

Linda Lou Treadway, age 76 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at her home with her sons by her side. She was born on December 16, 1947, in Rockwood. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husbands: Donald H. Murphy & J.E. Treadway; brother: Scott Frost.
She is survived by:
Sons: Donald Patrick Murphy, Timothy Ray Treadway
Grandchildren: Jessica Lee Myers, Eli Patrick Murphy
Great Grandchild: Emerson Myers
Sisters: Sheila Stegall (Ricky), Gail Frost
and several other family members and friends
Family and friends will meet on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN, for a graveside service with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Linda Lou Treadway.