Letha Jackson Kivett, Mossy Grove

Mrs. Letha Jackson Kivett, age 80 of the Mossy Grove community, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday April 13, 2024. She was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church. For more than 52 years, Letha devoted her life to teaching Sunday School and also worked as a teacher at Fellowship Baptist School for more than 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Edith Hatfield Jackson.

Three brothers: Johnny C. Jackson, Troy Lee Jackson, and Paul David Jackson.

One half-brother: James A. Jackson.

And one half-sister: Bobbie Jean Blankenship.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years: Ralph E. Kivett.

Four children: Anita M. Ray, Virgil L. Kivett, Rebecca A. Walz, and Ralph Matthew Kivett.

Two brothers and one sister-in-law: Kenneth and Louada Jackson, and Robert Jackson.

Two sisters and one brother-in-law: Betty Armes, and Mary and David Armes.

Along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Meadowview Baptist Church in Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Bro. Randall Landrum officiating. Interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Letha Jackson Kivett.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

