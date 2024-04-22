Leonard Alexander Housley, Bullhead City, AZ

Leonard Alexander Housley, age 76 of Bullhead City, Arizona passed away on Aug 26, 2011 (30 minutes after midnight) from Pneumonia/Respiratory failure at the Sunrise Hospital Medical Center in Clark County, Las Vegas Nevada.

Leonard was born in Anderson/Knox County near Powell, Tennessee to the late Martha L. (Pratt) Housley and the late Leonard R. Housley, and his late stepmother Zella M. Housley (Roop). He grew up in East Tennessee and attended the local schools there.

Leonard served honorably with the United States Marine Corps (USMC) during the Korean War era and was assigned to the USS Hornet during 1953-1955.

During his youth he was a gifted skilled bowler, tradesman, and craftsman. He also worked with his Dad as a carpenter for several years and built homes in the St Petersburg, Florida, and Knoxville areas prior to 1960. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing, and other outdoor activity. He truly enjoyed the impulsive freedom of traveling and often spent his time traveling to numerous western states as well as Hawaii. He responsibly enjoyed gambling and the social attraction to the night life as well RV traveling and biking with a moderate lean toward an independent lifestyle.

He was passionate about his downhome east Tennessee “Volunteer” roots and would visit on occasions to be with his family and friends and attend special events. He leaves behind his late common-law wife Elaine of New Orleans, Louisiana, and son Leonard A. Housley Jr. of Sandy Springs, Georgia; granddaughter Janine Housley Suba, and grandson Kevin M. Housley, and 2 great-grandchildren. As well as his brother Robert Housley and his late wife Jeannie and family of Long Beach, California. He also leaves behind brothers Paul C. Dyer and wife Teresa of Perry, Florida, Donald E. Dyer (deceased) and his wife Donna of Clinton Tennessee, Larry R. Housley and his wife Sylvia of Conway SC, Terry R. Housley of Wedgefield, SC, as well as his half-brother Bill Pridemore and family from Indiana. He also leaves behind a host of cousins and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family suggests giving to a veteran charity or plant a tree, or to a charity of your choice.

Services to celebrate his life, with military honors and disposition of cremains is planned for East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery located at 2200 E. John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville Tennessee on Friday, April 16, 2024, starting at 12 noon. Relatives, Veterans, and friends are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

Lastly, the family deeply appreciate the indispensable support and guidance that was received from Social Services in Clark County Nevada as well as agencies in Tennessee. Special thanks to the enthusiastic professional and compassionate guidance and support from the staff at the East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery.

“SEMPER FI”

