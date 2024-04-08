Legal Aid Society to Spotlight Client Success Stories at April 17 Breakfast of Champions Fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2024 – Legal Aid Society, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, today announced its annual Breakfast of Champions fundraising event, scheduled at City Winery in Nashville at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, with a 7:30 a.m. preshow.

Breakfast of Champions is the official kickoff event for Legal Aid Society’s Campaign for Equal Justice, held annually since 1987, which supports the nonprofit’s mission to advance, defend and enforce the legal rights of low-income and vulnerable people across Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau through free legal representation and community education. Breakfast of Champions’ $200,000 fundraising goal represents a portion of the Campaign for Equal Justice’s 2024 goal of $1.2 million. In 2023, Legal Aid Society raised $160,000 at the breakfast, helping to exceed its $1 million campaign goal.

Rather than feature a keynote speaker as in years past, Legal Aid Society will instead be spotlighting success stories of Middle Tennessee clients whom it has assisted over the past year.

“Thanks to increased funding and workflow modernization efforts we’ve made over the past year, we’re helping our clients faster and more effectively than ever before,” said DarKenya W. Waller, executive director of Legal Aid Society. “We’re especially proud of our Eviction Right to Counsel pilot program, which was recently approved for additional funding by Nashville Metro Council due to its unprecedented rate of success for clients. Across the firm, our attorneys work incredibly hard and continue to generate incredible results for our clients, which we’re excited to highlight for our attendees at this year’s Breakfast of Champions.”

Legal Aid Society’s 45 attorneys provide legal assistance to over 6,000 cases in 48 counties annually, and are joined by hundreds of private attorneys who provide pro bono services through Legal Aid Society’s Volunteer Lawyers Program, assisting over 12,000 families each year. In addition, through community events and outreach campaigns, Legal Aid Society provides targeted educational opportunities to more than 200,000 community members yearly.

Breakfast of Champions is being sponsored by Regions, Amazon, Belmont Law, Polsinelli, Nelson Mullins, Asurion, Pepper Law PLC, the Association of Legal Administrators’ Middle Tennessee chapter, The University of Tennessee Knoxville, GSRM Law, Group Benefit Systems Inc., KraftCPAs PLLC, Pinnacle Financial Partners, MSH Consulting Services, Smith-Wright Law, The Stubbs Law Group and Zipper Law PLLC.

Please visit las.org/boc24 to RSVP for the event, to donate or for additional details.

About Legal Aid Society

Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands advocates for fairness and justice under the law. The nonprofit law firm offers free civil legal representation and educational programs to help people in its region receive justice, protect their well-being and support opportunities to overcome poverty. It serves 48 counties from offices in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma. Legal Aid Society is funded in part by United Way. Learn more at las.org, or by following the firm on Facebook.

