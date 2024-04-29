Lawrence P. Griffin, Oak Ridge

Lawrence P. Griffin, age 71, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024. He was born on May 5, 1952, in Clinton, TN to the late James and Margaret Burum Griffin. Lawrence was a veteran having served in the United States Army. He retired from Oak Ridge Schools.

The family will receive friends at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 12-1 PM with the funeral service to follow with Pastor Ernest Scruggs and Pastor Harold Middlebrook officiating. His burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

