Larry Haskell Edmonds, Kingston

Larry Haskell Edmonds was born April 4, 1946, in Harriman, Tennessee and he passed away Thursday, April 11, 2024, at his home in Kingston after a battle with ALS. He was a member of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and a veteran of the US Navy where he was an Aviation Electrician. After doing his military time he started work as an electrician at the K25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant and later went to ORNL where he retired.

Larry lived in the Lawnville, Union, and Poplar Springs communities of Kingston all of his life except for his military time.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, James Cecil & Juanita Poland Edmonds; two brothers, Terry & Jerry Edmonds; and his sister, Linda Sue.

Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris Edmonds; his son & daughter-in-law, Larry Edmonds, Jr. & Charity of Kingston; daughter & son-in-law, Missy & John Bardill, II of Kingston; three grandchildren, Jacob & Christina Edmonds of Kingston, Rachel & Taylor Copeland of Calhoun, TN, Sarah Jane Edmonds of Kingston; brothers, Tommy & Peggy Edmonds of Rockwood, David & Bonnie Edmonds of Ringgold, GA.

The family would like to thank Quality Home Healthcare and Amedisys Hospice staff for all their care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ALS Association (ALS.org).

The family will receive friends 5:30 – 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following the visitation at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Nickell and Rev. David Acres officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, April 15, 2024, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of local arrangements.

