Kingston Police investigating death of 53-year-old female

Kingston Police, along with first responders, an ambulance crew, and the medical examiner, were dispatched to the 900 Block of Rosedale Drive in Kingston at approximately 12:30 PM today following reports of an unattended death. The deceased has been identified as a 53-year-old female.

According to Tony Guy, Captain of the Kingston Police Department, the body has been transported to The Knox County Regional Forensics Center for autopsy, while investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.

Of note, this incident occurs at the same address where an infant was discovered deceased earlier this year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...