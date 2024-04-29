Kathy Louise Childress, Powell

Kathy Louise Childress, age 70, of Powell, went home to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 12, 1953, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late John and Elizabeth Warwick. Throughout her life, she loved attending church and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathy was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Childress; sisters, Anette Houck and Patty Collins.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Smith, and fiancé John Rhodey of Powell; sons Roger Smith and wife Tammi of Powell, Navy Smith of Clinton, and George Smith and wife Monica of TX; brothers Billy Warwick and James Welch and wife Connie; sister Shawnee Douglas and husband Lee and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date, which will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

