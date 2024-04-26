Kathy Ann Atkins, Kingston

Kathy Ann Atkins, age 72, of Kingston passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Signature Health Care of Rockwood. She was born March 29, 1952, in Knoxville and loved attending Mars Hill Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. She loved going to church and being with her church family. Ann enjoyed babysitting and kept children in her home in years passed. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved listening to his music.

Preceded in death by parents, George Burley Trout and Mary Imogene Scarbrough Trout; brother, Bobby Trout; sister, Frankie Hall.

SURVIVORS

Sons Clyde Robert Holmes & Michelle of Sewanee, TN

Scottie Holmes of Knoxville

Sisters Madylene Rogers of Kingston

Paula Walters & husband, Shawn of Ten Mile

Dear Friends Ronald Keeling of Harriman

Lora Duncan of Harriman

Several grandchildren & great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews, and extended family members and friends

Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...