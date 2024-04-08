Julia “Judy” Pearl Wright, 83

Julia “Judy” Pearl Wright, age 83, went to be with her Lord Jesus on April 6, 2024, at NHC Farragut. She was born on May 22, 1940, in Glenmary, TN to Charles Wayne Hawn, Sr, and Nixola Grace Smithers Hawn. Judy’s warm smile and compassionate spirit were her trademark. She was a beacon of kindness and generosity throughout her life, leaving a legacy of love and cherished memories. She was a long-time resident of Harriman, TN. She graduated from Robbins High School and earned an associate degree. She was married to Lonnie Huston Wright on December 22, 1957, at the Glenmary Congregational Church. She was employed by the TN Department of Human Services for 30 years as the secretary to the director. She enjoyed serving residents of Roane County in obtaining needed assistance. Judy was certainly a people person. She loved worshipping and serving Jesus at Trenton Street Baptist Church, singing in the choir, and learning in her Sunday School class. She was an usher for several years for her much beloved University of Tennessee Vols Ladies’ and Men’s basketball teams and football team. Family was her biggest passion. Over the years she cared for extended family and so enjoyed loving her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, sister (Nadine Grace West), and brother (Charles Wayne Hawn, Jr).

Judy was survived by her loving husband of 66 years who took very special care of her during her illness; sons Michael Lee Wright (Stacy) of Fort Mill, SC, Gary Alan Wright (Karen) of Kingston, TN; grandchildren Todd Wright (Shelby) of Fort Mill, SC, Trevor Wright of Rockwood, TN, Nicole Jebo (Cameron) of Burbank, CA, Bryan Wright (Ellen) of Charlotte, NC, Christopher Wright (Lucy) of Taylors, SC, Natalee Edwards (Phillip) of Knoxville, TN, Garrett Wright of Knoxville, TN; great-grandchildren Tenley, Tyson, Tessie, Teagen, Grady, Anne Tillman, Webb, and Noah; several nieces and nephews, a much-loved Trenton Street Baptist Church family and neighbors.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10th, from 11:30 am to 1 pm at Trenton Street Baptist Church in Harriman. Funeral will be at 1 pm at Trenton Street Baptist Church followed by burial at Roane Memorial Garden with Rev. Edsel West officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Wright Family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital or Trenton Street Baptist Church.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...