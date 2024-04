Julia Hunter passed away on April 6, 2024.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Charlie Golden officiating. Interment will follow in the Brewstertown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, Tn 37887

