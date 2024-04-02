Juanita Farmer Gray, Oliver Springs

Juanita Farmer Gray 58 from Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away the morning of March 26. She was welcomed into heaven by her beautiful baby boy, James Gray Junior, father Frank Farmer, her grandmothers Alice Flippo and Jetty Flippo, Peggy McGuff, her grandfathers Ralph Mcguff and Emmett Flippo.

She is mourned by her daughter Amber Smith and son Timothy Gray. She is missed dearly by her grandchildren Zack, Kenley, Myles, and Mya. She is survived by her mother Mary Smith and brothers and sisters Philip Farmer, Essie Moore, Peggy Sims, Amanda Seeber, James Smith jr, and Cindy Smith Baird

Juanita was a wild and free spirit who loved fiercely and cussed often. She loved her grandkids with her whole heart and we know she is watching over them. Even through all of life’s struggles, she was able to smile and bring smiles to others faces with her sense of humor. So walk those streets of gold with your head held high mama you deserve it.

A memorial will be held in Huntsville, AL on April 6th. Jackson Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

