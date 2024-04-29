Joshua Aaron Kinser, Oak Ridge

Joshua Aaron Kinser, age 35 of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

He was born on February 4, 1989. Josh graduated from Talawanda High School in Oxford, OH, and studied at Miami University in Oxford, OH. Josh traveled down multiple career avenues which includes being a service writer of Harley Davidson in Pigeon Forge with his Uncle Donny. Working in Sales at Fastenal in Cincinnati, OH shortly after transitioning into a branch manager position at Fastenal in Oak Ridge, TN, and ending his career in the construction field. Josh enjoyed working on and customizing vehicles, spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, and riding ATV’s. Josh had a unique and particular love for lower riders and will always be remembered for being the life of the party.

He is preceded in death by mother, Kelli Kinser Justice; grandmother, Joyce Crabtree; grandfather, Thomas Crabtree; nephew, Caspiean Justice.

Survivors include his children, Brayden Kinser, Corbin Kinser, Wyatt Kinser, and the mother of his children, Chelsea Schroer all of Clinton; “very special” mamaw, Wilma Kinser; father, Teddy Crabtree (Amanda) of Wartburg; stepfather, Michael Justice of Knoxville; sisters, Alicia Woody and husband Quenton of Wartburg; Jessica Justice of Powell, Maryssa French and significant other, Carson Horne of Nashville.

Also survived by stepsister, Meghan Terry and husband James of Wartburg; nieces and nephews, Krisily, Abbie, McKynlee, Easton, Brielle, Michael, Kaison, and Carsieah; uncles, Donny Kinser and wife Celeste of Canonsburg, PA, Kermit Crabtree, and Joey Crabtree; aunts, DeAnn Leight and husband Ralph, Nicole Glueck and husband Matt of Oak Ridge, and Susan West; cousins, Kristin, Britnie, Cory, Leisa, Tessa, Bobby, DJ, Eric, Jacob, Ethan, Brandon, Justin, Loretta, Alyssa, and Kohen; grandpa, Donald Kinser of Oliver Springs; special friends, Alex, Josh, Aaron, Jessica, Laura, Casey, Blaine, and Evan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm with a funeral to follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with Bro. Jeremiah Dixon officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11:00 am at the Western/Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kinser family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

