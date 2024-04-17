Joseph Raymond Ryan, Jr., 91, departed this life on Saturday, April 13, 2024. A loving and hardworking man, Joe could fix or build just about anything. Joe rebuilt a charge airplane, a Feather craft boat, and revived countless tractors, lawnmowers, and other small engine gear. Joe was a funny guy and enjoyed a good joke. Joe volunteered with ADFAC and Habitat’s OFC men’s group, officially referred to as our favorite carpenters. Unofficially well I think you can guess. Joe served our country as a dental hygienist in the U.S. Navy. Joe also was a machinist and area engineer at the Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge. Joe made many close and lifelong friends during his life and wanted to issue a shout-out to all. Joe was so grateful for your love and friendship.

Joe is preceded in death by parents, Joesph, and Elizabeth Ryan, his first wife, Ida Rose Leilani Sanford Ryan; second wife, Mary McCulley Ryan, and third wife, Sarah Louise Sprinkle Ryan; sister, Mary Ann Ryan-Royer; daughter, Margaret Patricia Ryan-Byrd.

Joe is survived by brother, James Ryan; sons, Mike Ryan, Joe Ryan, and Tim Aldridge; eight grandkids, eight great-grandkids.

Services will be held Thursday, April 18, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge from 1:00 pm -2:00 pm with burial to follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens. Family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to Tunnel to Towers. Condolences can be left at Weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...