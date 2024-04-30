Joe T. Gibson, Wartburg

Joe T. Gibson, 79, of Wartburg, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2024, from heart failure at Methodist Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Joe loved the Lord and was a firm believer of God’s strength. Joe was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and loved his growing family very much. Joe was a Vietnam Veteran, serving 2 years in the US Army, and employed with Sherwin Williams of Harriman for 35 years before his retirement. Joe enjoyed playing golf and cards with his friends.

Joe is preceded in death by parents Bill and Dallas Gibson, brothers Bill and Ronnie [Virginia] Gibson, sister-in-law Joann Gibson, all from Harriman, and in-laws Freeman and Sinda Hamby of Wartburg. Joe is survived by his loving and caring wife of 50 years Linda (Hamby) Gibson; beloved daughter Stacie [Scott] Human and son Clint [Emily] Gibson; six wonderful grandchildren Corey Blackburn, Carson, and Braeden Gibson, Seth and Cadie Human, and Scarlett [Blake] Jones; five adorable great-grandchildren Naomi, Jackson, and Brysonn Blackburn, and Evelott and Everett Jones; brother Jerry Gibson of Harriman; brothers and sisters-in-law Donna [Kenny] Newberry, Bob [Gayle] Hamby of Wartburg; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Dustin Bonham officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...