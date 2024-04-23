Joe Robert Gouge, Oak Ridge

Joe Robert Gouge, 84 of Oak Ridge, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Joe worked for BellSouth Telecommunications and retired after 37 years. He was a longtime member of Royce Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, TN. Joe was born in Morgan County, TN on November 19, 1939, to the late Dora and Robert Elmer Gouge. He graduated from Coalfield High School and enlisted in the US Army serving from 1957-1960 as an Army Specialist in Heavy Equipment 4th Class.

Joe married the love of his life Brenda Jean Kelly in 1964. He was a hardworking God-fearing man who had a heart of gold and he showed kindness and respect to everyone he met. He was known for his extraordinary talent of making fudge. He loved to study his Bible, loved sports, and loved to spend time with his family, especially his 3 grandkids. He supported and enjoyed attending all their sports, dance, and pageant activities.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Teresa Gouge, and sisters Louise Singleton and Marie Nelson.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Brenda of 60 years, his youngest daughter Tonya Gouge Williams & husband Chris of Clinton, TN, Grandchildren Kinsley, Cole, and Chase Williams, and his brother Bert & wife Patsy of Jamestown, TN, as well as a host of sister and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Weatherford Mortuary on Wednesday, April 24th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow at 7:00 pm. Pastor Mike Harbin will be officiating. Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 25th at 11:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

