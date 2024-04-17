Jessica Marie McKinney, Rockwood

Jessica Marie McKinney, age 34 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024. She was born on April 6, 1990, in North Carolina. She was a loving mother and sister. She was greatly loved by her family and will be missed. She is preceded in death by her mother: Tammy Hair; and son: Joshua Hair. She is survived by:

Children: Alessia, Jaxson, and J.D.
Brother: Tim Simmons
Grandmother: Donna Edge

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. 

