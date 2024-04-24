James (Whitey) Morris Brown, 85 years of age, passed away on April 21, 2024 at his residence in Lake City, Tennessee.

Jim was born September 12, 1938, in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Louise James and Horace Brown. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brothers George and Horace Brown, Jr.

Survived by his wife of 65 years Jo Evelyn (nee Foust), daughter Vicki (James) Sander of Nashville, TN, and son Kevin (Sarah) of Knoxville, TN. Sisters Linda (Rick) McCabe and Judy Johnson along with many nieces and nephews. Grandcats Shiro, Lucy, GiGi Margherita, KiKi Lime Pie, Fuzz Fuzz, and Ms. Beatrix. Jim being a social butterfly never met a stranger and one of his favorite sayings is you have to have heart!!

The desire to see the world led Jim to enlist in the United States Navy upon his graduation from Lake City High School in 1956. Abroad he spent time in Hong Kong, the Mediterranean and was involved in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Stateside, he was stationed in Norfolk, Seattle, San Diego, Rhode Island, etc. In his post-retirement from the military, Jim began a twenty-year career with the U.S. Postal Service and retired in 2003. Always looking forward to the next UT football game, his love of the sport started in Briceville as a young boy. In fact, some people have said he was the best football underdog player to come out of Briceville. Golf was another sport Jim loved. Never wanting to miss an opportunity to be out on the course to chase the little white ball with his best friends. How those days brought him so much joy! Often during the last years of his life, Jim would enjoy spending most Sundays at the famous Lenoir Museum, listening to music by local musicians and artists who brought original and old-time favorite songs and instrumentals to the park, rain or shine.

Arrangements provided by Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top. Memorial service, including military honors, will take place on April 26 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Briceville Elementary School, 103 Slatestone Rd, Briceville, TN 37710

Anchors Aweigh, my boys,

Anchors Aweigh.

Farewell to foreign shores,

We sail at break of day-ay-ay-ay.

Through our last night ashore,

Drink to the foam,

Until we meet once more.

Here’s wishing you a happy voyage home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...