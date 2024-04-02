James “Jamie’ Ledford, 45

James “Jamie’ Ledford

Jamie was born May 22, 1978, to his late parents Willard Lee and Carrie Ledford.

He was loved by his late grandparents Truman and Maggie Ledford and Truman and Mary Crochan, as well as his late father-in-law Terry Rice; late brothers-in-law Jerry Singleton and Kelby Rice. He joined them in Heaven on March 30, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

Jamie made a significant impact on so many, but his biggest accomplishment was working with the children on his bus route. He worked at Roane County Schools Bus Transportation for 10 years, playing music, giving fist pumps, and making all the children feel safe and loved. He previously worked with Mike Heinze at Mikes Masonry for 25 years, he made many friends, but his friend Tree was always there. Jamie had a love for dirt track racing and was always willing to help his friends, Gary Lively, and Ted Lowe prepare for the next race. Jamie also loved fishing, UGA football, and working with the Blair Fire Department with his friend, Red Lawson.

Jamie is survived by his wife, Shannon Ledford of 22 years; brother Truman (Mindy) of Nashville, TN; sister Penny (Jason) Hall of Wartburg, TN; mother-in-law Donna Rice of Coalfield, TN; sisters-in-law Ruthie (Andy) Fadnek of Coalfield, Tn; and Beth Rice of Coalfield, Tn.

Jamie had an extra special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews Austin Hall, Haven Hall, Hannah Hall, Nick (Christina) Ledford, Holly Ledford, Corey (Brooke) Singleton, Courtney (Doug) Burress, Lindsey (Corey) Verner, Tymber (Daren) Luna, Logan (Kaitlyn) Fadnek, and his “little man” Corben Rice. As well as his great nieces and nephew Cage Caselyn Singleton, and Cheyenne Verner.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home or Blair Fire Department.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 5, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-5:30 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 5:30. Interment will follow in the Montgomery Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of James “Jamie” Ledford.

