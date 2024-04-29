James Hendrix Gibson III, Oliver Springs

James Hendrix Gibson, III, age 43 of Oliver Springs passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He was a 1998 graduate of Oliver Springs High School and was a lifelong resident of Oliver Springs. He loved all sports and played baseball and football during high school years. He loved to cook and loved his children. He was so very proud of them.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, James H. Gibson, Jr. and Peggy Jewell (Justice) Gibson; Grandparents, Dean and Agnes Justice and James H. and Georgie Gibson; Uncle, Jerry Justice; Aunt, Linda Justice.

He is survived by his Sister, Stacie Brown, and Eddie of Oliver Springs;

Daughter, Kaylin Gibson of Lenoir City;

Son, Zane Gibson of Oak Ridge;

Half-brothers, Greg and Kenny Gibson of Knoxville;

Aunts and Uncles, Debbie Justice of Oliver Springs, Terry and Lynn Justice of Andersonville, Ken Justice of Oliver Springs, and Sidney and Peggy Gibson of Oak Ridge;

Nieces and Nephews, Madison Boruff, Mason and Mattie Brown;

And a host of cousins and other family members and good friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 6-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs. A Celebration of Life service will begin at 7:00 pm with Bro. Matt Reed officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...