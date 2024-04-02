James Edward Risden, 81

In Honored Memory of our dad, James Edward Risden, passed away peacefully at his home on 3/31/24. He was 81 years old. Dad’s skill of carpentry was that of a master. He was detailed in each cabinet he made. He owned his own business for many years and then co-owned Risden Custom Cabinets with his son, James Eric. If you knew our dad, then you knew his generosity was unparalleled. Our dad was compassionate, and kind-hearted, and loved his family deeply, especially his grandchildren. He loved driving to the Smoky Mountains, having cookouts with family, and visiting flea markets. He will be missed by many, but there is peace in knowing we will be reunited with him in Heaven.

Visitation will be held on April 4th, from 5-7p at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held immediately following visitation, by Pastors Lane and Carol Davis. Graveside service will be on April 5th, at 11:00 am, at Woodhaven Funeral Home, in Claxton, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to East Tennessee Honor Guard at etnvhg.org. www.holleygamble.com

WEARY

God saw you getting weary, He did what He thought best; He put his arms around you and said, “Come and Rest.” He opened His golden gates On that heartbreaking day, and with His arms around you, You gently slipped away. It broke our hearts to lose you, You did not go alone; A part of us went with you, The day God called you home.

2 Corinthians 5:8

We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and be present with the Lord.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...