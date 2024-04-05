James E. Ewton, Rockwood

Mr. James E. Ewton, age 52 of Rockwood, our beloved brother, passed on to be with our Lord on Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born September 11, 1971, in Erin, TN. He was the son of Peggy and Robert Caine. He endured a life of suffering due to illness, but managed to touch the lives of all he met. He always had a smile for everyone. At last, he will walk, run, and enjoy a life he was not granted to live here. He is surely missed and well-loved.

He is survived by:

Father: James E Ewton

Sisters: Cheryl Langford and Sabrena Sargent

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family would like to extend their thanks to his caretakers for always taking care of him.

A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James E Ewton.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...