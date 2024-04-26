James Calvin Griffin, 96, Westel

Mr. James Calvin Griffin, age 96 of Westel, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Signature Healthcare in Rockwood. He was born on October 3, 1927, in Roane County. He worked for 20+ years as a school bus driver for Cumberland County Schools. He enjoyed outdoor living and front porch sitting. He is preceded in death by his parents: Tom and Addie Price Griffin; son: Don “Shade Tree” Griffin, and 3 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by: Wife of 77 years: Dorothy Cosby GriffinDaughters: Dianne Abston, Gayle PrittchetSons: Randy Griffin, Scott Griffinand a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, as well as other family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Calvin Griffin.

