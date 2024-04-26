Ivan Mozingo, Rocky Top

Ivan Mozingo, age 81, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on April 24, 2024 at his residence. Ivan was born July 25, 1942, in Lenoir City, Tennessee to the late Marshall Mozingo Sr. and Beulah Mae Vowell Mozingo. He was a member of Laurel Grove Baptist Church. Ivan was a United States Marine Corp Veteran and served his country proudly. He loved UT football, coaching softball, and bowling. Ivan was a family man through and through and although he was outnumbered, he loved his girls immensely. 

In addition to his parents, Ivan is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Mozingo, and brother Marshall Woodrow Mozingo, Jr.

Survivors:

Daughters    Missy Sanders and Blythe

                    Pam Mozingo

                   Aimee Mozingo Bolinger and Jack

                   Heather Haire and Chip

Grandchildren   Taylor and  Alex Williams

                           Jay Collins

                           Hannah Bolinger

                           Jackson Bolinger

                           Gavin Bolinger

                           Leigha Mozingo

                           Madyson Haire                      

                           Megan Haire 

                           Tripp Haire 

                           Morgan Haire

Several Nieces

Several Nephews

And a host of many other family members and friends

A private graveside will be held.

