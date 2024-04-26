Ivan Mozingo, Rocky Top

Ivan Mozingo, age 81, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on April 24, 2024 at his residence. Ivan was born July 25, 1942, in Lenoir City, Tennessee to the late Marshall Mozingo Sr. and Beulah Mae Vowell Mozingo. He was a member of Laurel Grove Baptist Church. Ivan was a United States Marine Corp Veteran and served his country proudly. He loved UT football, coaching softball, and bowling. Ivan was a family man through and through and although he was outnumbered, he loved his girls immensely.
In addition to his parents, Ivan is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Mozingo, and brother Marshall Woodrow Mozingo, Jr.
Survivors:
Daughters Missy Sanders and Blythe
Pam Mozingo
Aimee Mozingo Bolinger and Jack
Heather Haire and Chip
Grandchildren Taylor and Alex Williams
Jay Collins
Hannah Bolinger
Jackson Bolinger
Gavin Bolinger
Leigha Mozingo
Madyson Haire
Megan Haire
Tripp Haire
Morgan Haire
Several Nieces
Several Nephews
And a host of many other family members and friends
A private graveside will be held.