“It’s Turtle Time in Tennessee – Turtle-ology!” Virtual Program Thursday May 9 Presented by the UT Arboretum Society

You may see Eastern Box Turtles roaming around your yard or neighborhood in late spring looking for an out of the way place to lay their eggs. Wish them good luck. Photo by Michelle Campanis

The Southeast is rich in turtle diversity, and the Volunteer State is home to 15 species. The Eastern Box Turtle is the sole terrestrial one and the one we most often encounter. Join UT Arboretum education coordinator, Michelle Campanis, with naturalist and author, Stephen Lyn Bales, via Zoom as we learn about these fascinating creatures on Thursday May 9th at 7pm. Due to scheduling issues the UT Arboretum Society’s May edition of the First Thursday Nature Super Club is moved to the second Thursday.

You’ll also learn how the rest of the shell-covered reptiles are primarily aquatic and live in rivers, creeks, ponds, bogs and other wetlands. They all must leave their watery homes to dig holes and lay their eggs. Typically, that happens May through July when the warm ground can incubate the nursery.

This educational class is free, but you must register to receive your Zoom link. Everyone who registers will receive the recording as well to watch at your convenience. Register at utarboretumsociety.org under Programs. Please contact Michelle at mcampani@utk.edu for any questions or registration issue.  

To contact Stephen Lyn Bales or buy one of his UT Press books, email him at hellostephenlyn@gmail.com.

To learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org.

