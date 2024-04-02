Ida Mariah Harrison, 90

Ida Mariah Harrison, age 90 departed this life on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Deanie and Mary Kate West Moore. She was married to the late James C Harrison. In the union, there is one stepson five sons, and five daughters. She attended Campbell High School. She was a dedicated member of Braxton Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. She sang in the choir and worked in the kitchen until her health started to decline. She loved God and her church family. She worked till she was 80 years old as a housekeeper. Whatever struggle in life she accepted them and never complained. Mariah was a mother so very content in her own home and on earth she toiled but in heaven she would rest. She was very true, loyal, compassionate, and a mother as well as a friend, always concerned about the welfare of others and lending a helping hand whenever needed. She never complained about anything, she loved her family, friends, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was known as Granny, Grandma, and Nanny and responded to all. She was always a caregiver. Mariah always thought of others before herself. She enjoyed her flowers as she sat on her porch. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community.

Mariah was preceded in death by her husband James Calvin Harrison, Father, and Mother Deanie and Mary Kate West Moore, son Curtis Moore, and daughter Lorriane Harrison. Brother Charles Moore, Sister Mary Rose Saffell, and other family members.

Mariah leaves to cherish her memory and daughters Teresa Wilkerson, Evelyn Harrison, Mary C Harrison, Janice Harrison (Kevin Frazier) all of Kingston, TN.

Sons: James C Harrison, David Harrison (Kathy Harrison), Gregory W Harrison, Lloyd E Harrison all of Kingston, and Joseph D Harrison of California.

Grandchildren: Kevin J Moore of Texas, Rosalyn Wilkerson, Pam Wilkerson both of Kingston, TN; Ta’Larisha Wilkerson of Oak Ridge, TN; Amanda Tracy of Boston, MA; Terrence Harrison of Knoxville, TN; Carlos Harrison of Nashville, TN; Ashley Harrison, Kerry Harrison both of Kingston, TN; Chelsey Moore of Knoxville, TN; Joshua Harrison, Cierra Harrison all of Kingston, TN; Kaylen Harrison of Kentucky, Asia Harrison of Nashville, TN; Matthew Hovey of Knoxville, TN; Lakeisha Johnson of Harriman, TN;

Great grandchildren: Ra’Shanda Hines, Jaquez Harrison, Alayah Harrison, Cash Harrison, Cruz Harrison, Aubrey Harrison, Jaylen Harrison, Karter Harrison, Kaycen Harrison, Ameriie Cox all of Kingston, Javarr Miller of Oak Ridge, TN; Connor Tracy and Brody Tracy of Boston, MA; Alan Hovey of Knoxville;

Sisters: Lille Davis of Atlanta, GA; Susie Collier and Dorthy Moore (Freddie Smith) of Kingston, TN;

Brothers: Rev. Joe Moore and William B Moore of Kingston, TN;

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives.

A Host of Special Friends Dorthy Moore, Larkee Bryant, Mary Gillespie, Margie and Rev. Lionel Moore, Joyce Woods, John Hamilton, Freddie Smith, Mackie and Carter Gasque.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:30 pm Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. The funeral will follow at 1:30 pm. Interment in Braxton Chapel Cemetery following the funeral. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Harrison Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...