How Can the City of Norris Improve Its Communication with Residents?

Submitted by Niki S. Nicholas to the Norris Bulletin

Almost every public entity can improve its communication efforts with interested parties, including the City of Norris. There will be a Public Meeting on Monday, April 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET to discuss ways to do this, including potentially establishing an official City social media presence. The City currently manages a webpage that is little improved over 1990s-era webpages and, until very recently, lagged in announcing important breaking news. There is no official City social media presence, while most municipalities in the state, including several of our neighboring communities, large and small, have social media accounts that allow their residents to readily and conveniently access information on community activities whenever they wish.

The Norris Fire Department and at least four City commissions and boards have official social media accounts. Some of these have thousands of followers. None of these accounts, however, can speak for the City as a whole. Many residents have requested that the City have an official social media presence but, to date, city management has balked at this proposal, claiming that a social media account would require too much time and effort. The meeting to discuss this and other communication issues will be held in the Community Building, 20 Chestnut Drive, Norris, Tennessee. All interested persons are welcome.

