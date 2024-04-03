Head-On Collision on State Highway 62 Leaves Two Injured

Accident on Hwy 62 in Coalfield. Photo from Facebook

A serious head-on collision occurred on State Highway 62 yesterday, resulting in injuries to both drivers involved. The accident took place when a 2022 Ram Pickup, driven by Anthony W. Elliot, 33, crossed the center line and collided with a 2020 Ford Explorer traveling in the opposite direction.

According to reports from the scene, Elliot, who was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. Charges against Elliot are pending as authorities investigate the circumstances leading to the collision.

Captain Stacey Heatherly – photo courtesy of the Volunteer Times

The driver of the Ford Explorer, identified as Stacey Heatherly, a 58-year-old captain of the Knoxville Region Tennessee Highway Patrol, also sustained injuries in the crash. However, Heatherly was wearing her seatbelt, which likely mitigated the severity of her injuries. She was also transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The collision occurred as the Ram Pickup driven by Elliot, was traveling eastbound on State Highway 62, while the Ford Explorer driven by Heatherly, was traveling westbound. Elliot’s failure to maintain his travel lane led to the head-on collision in the westbound lane.

According to the Volunteer Times, Captain Heatherly was released from the hospital around 4am. Her daughter posted that Heatherly sustained some fractures, lacerations, and bruising but was released.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

