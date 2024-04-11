Harvey Heckman Jr, 79

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Harvey Heckman Jr., loving husband, and father of six children, passed away after a lengthy illness, at the age of 79. Harvey was born on December 11, 1944, to Harvey and Norma (Kreps) Heckman. He received his chemical engineering degree from Northwestern University. During his life, he worked most notably at the Tennessee Valley Authority and U.S. Department of Energy.

Harvey was preceded in death by his mother and father; and by his son, Daniel Heckman. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; children, Clifton, Kimberly, Erica, Alexandra, and Nicholas Heckman; his sister, Barbara (James) Barber; his brothers, Jeffrey Heckman and Gregory (Michelle) Heckman; his stepsister, Laura Heckman; his stepmother, Sonya Heckman; several nieces and a nephew; and numerous grandchildren.

A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in the form of contributions to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (Tunnel2Towers.org) or the charity of your choice.

