Harold Eugene Nunley, Lafollette

Harold Eugene Nunley age 51, of Lafollette, Tennessee passed away on April 23, 2024, at Lafollette Medical Center. He was born on July 14, 1972, in Elkton, Maryland to Elmer Wanye Nunley and Edna Pauline Brown. Harold loved traveling, singing, playing pool, and spending time with family and friends.

Harold is preceded in death by his dad Elmer Wayne Nunley, Brother Brian Lothery, Niece Madison Rose Nunley.

He is survived by:

Wife of 25years Nancy Nunley Lafollette, TN

Daughter Teresa & Robert Springer Rogersville, TN

Melissa Hensley & Sam Forrest City, NC

Son Benny Byers Knoxville, TN

Brentley Byers Hookerton, NC

Michael Williams & Kelly New Jersey

Robert Hufnal Bishop, Michigan

Mother Edna Brown Rogersville, TN

Brother Daniel Nunley & Leta Rogersville, TN

Grandchildren Lillian Rose Springer

Addison Byers

Gage, Haven Byers

Winston Roebuck

Miranda Rose

Destini Nicole

McKayla Nunley & Brad Allen

Great Grandchildren Zayn Roebuck, Alora Rose Roebuck

A host of other family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM, on May 18, 2024, at the Rocky Top Worship Center in Rocky Top, Tennessee with Pastor Chris Tackett and Evag. Daniel Nunley officiating.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...