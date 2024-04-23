Harold Brady “Fuzz” Smith Jr, Oliver Springs

Harold Brady “Fuzz” Smith, Jr., 75, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 20, 2024.

Harold was born on August 22, 1948, in Augusta, Arkansas. Fuzz grew up in Claxton, TN, and graduated from Clinton High School in 1966. He was drafted in 1967 to serve in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army,1st Infantry Division until 1969. Harold spent his career as a welder, crane operator, and Ironworker, and was a member of Local 384. Fuzz attended Kellytown Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. In his free time, he enjoyed coaching all of his children, playing with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, metal detecting, and spending time in nature.

Preceded in Death: Harold Brady “Arkansas” Smith, Sr., Marlene Smith(parents), and grandson, Isaac Trace Jones.

Survived by his wife, Karen Doughty Smith, daughters, Tracey Jones (Keith) and Melanie Smith, and sons, Jonathan Smith (Ashley) and Jeremy Smith (Lauren). Grandchildren: Brady Jones (Megan), Avery Jones (Ashley), Kodey Jones, Tariku Jones, Jesse Jones, Tobey Jones, Avonlea Smith, Braxton Smith, Camden Smith, and great-granddaughter, Aubrey Jones. Brothers: Allen Smith and Lewis Winters Other: Several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express special thanks to Tina Leinart for her love and support, especially this past week. Fuzz, also known as “Smitty” to his best friend, Emilio Ramos formed a special friendship that lasted from serving in Vietnam to present day.

A visitation will be held Saturday, April 27th, 2024 in the chapel of Weatherford Mortuary from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm with a memorial service in his honor to follow at 5:00 pm. The family will hold private graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Disabled American Veterans in memory of Harold Brady Smith, Jr., or to the Crohn’s Colitis Foundation in memory of Harold and/or in honor of his children.

Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, TN, is assisting with the funeral arrangements.

