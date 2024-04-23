Greenheck Group to Establish Corporate Campus in Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Greenheck Group officials announced today the company will construct its fourth corporate campus with Knoxville as the newest location. Greenheck Group will create 440 new jobs and invest $300 million in Knox County initially with room for future growth. The corporate campus will include manufacturing and warehousing facilities as well as a main office and dedicated space for training and research and development. Greenheck Group is one of Wisconsin’s largest privately owned manufacturers. The company specializes in manufacturing industrial ventilation equipment, which can be found in schools, malls, office spaces and industrial plants. Today, Greenheck Group employs more than 5,000 people across its operations in the U.S., Mexico and India.
Tags Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter Governor Bil Lee Greenheck Group growth Knox County Knoxville TDECD
Check Also
World Premiere of The Doctor and the Devils by Jason Overall
(KNOXVILLE, TN) Marble City Opera will present the world-premiere performances of The Doctor and the …