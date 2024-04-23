Grants Available to Tennessee Animal Shelters

Brad Jones 44 mins ago News Leave a comment 5 Views

NASHVILLE — Animal shelters across Tennessee are encouraged to seek grants for spay and neuter services. Applications are accepted until May 17, 2024. “Pet owners can now access more affordable spaying and neutering services,” said State Veterinarian Samantha Beaty, D.V.M. “Choosing these services helps reduce the number of unwanted litters and the strain on animal shelters. Additionally, treated pets are less prone to certain diseases which can prolong their life.”

The Animal Friendly Grants program, managed by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division, benefits from sales of Animal Friendly – Spay and Neuter Saves Lives specialty license plates. Each $35 purchase contributes to these grants, available to government-run shelters and non-profit organizations in Tennessee offering affordable spaying and neutering services. Grant allocations are determined by the organization’s outreach, including the number of animals served and the counties reached. Priority is given to shelters and organizations serving distressed counties. Funds cover spay and neuter procedures only and must be done by a licensed Tennessee veterinarian at a Tennessee clinic.
The application for qualified shelters and organizations can be found at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/animals/animal-health/forms.html.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

World Premiere of The Doctor and the Devils by Jason Overall

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Marble City Opera will present the world-premiere performances of The Doctor and the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.