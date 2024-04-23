Grants Available to Tennessee Animal Shelters

NASHVILLE — Animal shelters across Tennessee are encouraged to seek grants for spay and neuter services. Applications are accepted until May 17, 2024. “Pet owners can now access more affordable spaying and neutering services,” said State Veterinarian Samantha Beaty, D.V.M. “Choosing these services helps reduce the number of unwanted litters and the strain on animal shelters. Additionally, treated pets are less prone to certain diseases which can prolong their life.”

The Animal Friendly Grants program, managed by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division, benefits from sales of Animal Friendly – Spay and Neuter Saves Lives specialty license plates. Each $35 purchase contributes to these grants, available to government-run shelters and non-profit organizations in Tennessee offering affordable spaying and neutering services. Grant allocations are determined by the organization’s outreach, including the number of animals served and the counties reached. Priority is given to shelters and organizations serving distressed counties. Funds cover spay and neuter procedures only and must be done by a licensed Tennessee veterinarian at a Tennessee clinic.

The application for qualified shelters and organizations can be found at www.tn.gov/agriculture/businesses/animals/animal-health/forms.html.

