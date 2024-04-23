Governor Lee’s Voucher Program Shelved

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s hallmark proposal for a statewide school voucher program has been shelved for the year. Lee has conceded that there is no viable path for the bill’s advancement, despite last-minute attempts to resuscitate it over the weekend. The school choice bill failed to garner sufficient backing from Republicans, and even less so from Democrats, due to substantial disparities between competing Senate and House versions, as well as considerable resistance from local public school advocates throughout the state. While there is a possibility of its return next year, its future remains uncertain.
