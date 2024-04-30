Governor Lee, Commissioner McWhorter Announce $163 Million in Funding to Further Expand Broadband

TNECD to announce recipients of Last Mile and Middle Mile grants

Department introduces four new programs aimed at expanding broadband opportunity and access to high-quality, digital jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter announced today the state will award $162.7 million in broadband and digital opportunity grants.

In total, these investments will provide broadband access and digital opportunity programs to more than 236,000 Tennesseans across 92 counties.

“Broadband is essential to all Tennesseans, and that’s why we are making strategic investments in our state’s broadband infrastructure and digital opportunity programs to create a pathway to education, job training and greater opportunity statewide,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for their continued support and management of these broadband dollars.”

With today’s announcement, TNECD has invested more than $715 million to expand the state’s broadband infrastructure, connecting more than 689,000 Tennesseans across 275,000 residential and business locations.

“More than $715 million has been invested to expand broadband under Governor Lee’s administration, and we are excited to announce additional funding today that will ensure Tennesseans have access to and benefit from high-speed internet, which opens the door to high-quality job training,” said Commissioner McWhorter.

Today, a total of $97.2 million is being funded by the Last Mile and Middle Mile infrastructure programs, and $65.5 million will be invested in digital opportunity programs. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to ensure that all residents have access to high-speed internet by 2028, and have opportunities to develop digital skills, access high-quality tech jobs, connect to broadband enabled devices and access online learning and telehealth resources.

TNECD’s investment of $97.2 million in broadband infrastructure will provide access to more than 58,200 Tennesseans across 23,000 locations in 37 counties.

To promote broadband opportunity and high-paying digital jobs, TNECD launched four new programs during this funding opportunity: Digital Skills, Employment and Workforce Development (DSEW), Connected Community Facilities (CCF), Broadband Ready Communities (BRC) and Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Broadband Workforce grants.

The DSEW grants, totaling $27.9 million, will be distributed among 47 organizations that will offer a variety of training and education programs to advance digital skills and workforce development, creating a pipeline for well-paying digital jobs.

The CCF grants, totaling $26.5 million, will be distributed among 19 local governments and will facilitate digital opportunity by construction and renovation of spaces that offer services for digital advancement in workforce, healthcare, and education.

The BRC grants, totaling $6 million, will be distributed among 64 local governments and support community-based digital skills training, public Wi-Fi projects, distribution of free or low-cost devices and marketing for low-cost internet plans.

The TCAT Broadband Workforce grants, totaling $4.9 million, will be distributed among five TCATs that will offer a Telecommunications Electronics Technician diploma. The objective of the program will be to produce a well-trained and diverse telecommunications workforce capable of deploying and managing broadband infrastructure.

Grantees across all programs are investing approximately $48 million in matching funds and will complete their projects by December 31, 2026.

Below is a list of the recipients for the latest round of funding:

Last Mile

Spectrum Southeast – $431,902.30 – Serving parts of Polk County

Spectrum Southeast – $3,711,409.51 – Serving parts of Polk County

ETC Communications – $2,001,745.20 – Serving parts of Polk County

Spectrum Southeast – $892,549.89 – Serving parts of Hardin County

Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative – $1,276,470.54 – Serving parts of Hardin County

Brightspeed – $6,842,456.76 – Serving parts of Hardin County

Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative – $1,861,920.08 – Serving parts of Wayne County

Spectrum Southeast – $6,666,666.00 – Serving parts of Wayne County

Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative – $425,423.69 – Serving parts of Wayne County

Middle Mile

Aeneas Communications – $7,189,296.66 – Serving parts of Fayette, Tipton, Lauderdale, Haywood, Madison, Chester and Hardeman Counties

Ben Lomand Communications – $14,683,374.00 – Serving parts of Franklin and Moore Counties

Dickson Electric Department – $1,364,758.72 – Serving parts of Dickson, Cheatham, Houston, Hickman and Montgomery County

Gibson Connect – $7,097,544.00 – Serving parts of Gibson and Madison Counties

BrightRidge – $6,681,348.54 – Serving parts of Washington and Greene Counties

Loretto Telephone Company – $1,580,796.00 – Serving parts of Lawrence County

Newport Utilities – $15,192,642.36 – Serving parts of Cocke County

Spectrum Southeast – $291,729.98 – Serving parts of Blount County

Spectrum Southeast – $205,703.24 – Serving parts of Jefferson County

Spectrum Southeast – $191,788.42- Serving parts of Maury County

Spectrum Southeast – $163,179.11 – Serving parts of Monroe County

Spectrum Southeast – $135,850.12 – Serving parts of Montgomery County

The Board of Public Utilities of the City of Fayetteville, Lincoln County, Tennessee – $2,646,000.00 – Serving parts of Lincoln, Giles and Marshall Counties

Twin Lakes Communications – $1,055,316.50 – Serving parts of Putnam County

United Communications – $1,780,226.31 – Serving parts of Rutherford and Williamson Counties

United Communications – $3,150,106.56 – Serving parts of Franklin, Moore and Bedford Counties

United Communications – $3,058,513.28 – Serving parts of Bedford, Rutherford and Marshall Counties

West Kentucky Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation, Inc. – $6,610,468.00 – Serving parts of Henry and Weakley Counties

Connected Community Facilities

Carroll County Government – $1,800,000.00 – Serving Carroll County

City of Bolivar – $589,712.14 – Serving Hardeman County

City of Brownsville – $1,980,000.00 – Serving Haywood County

City of Jackson – $405,433.80 – Serving Madison County

Clay County – $1,712,835.00 – Serving Clay County

Davidson County – $1,978,484.36 – Serving Davidson County

Hamilton County – $1,421,028.00 – Serving Hamilton County

Hartsville/Trousdale County – $2,000,000.44 – Serving Trousdale County

Houston County – $2,000,000.00 – Serving Houston County

Jackson County – $311,850.00 – Serving Jackson County

Johnson County – $2,000,000.00 – Serving Johnson County

Lewis County – $1,596,114.00 – Serving Lewis County

Maury County – $2,000,000.00 – Serving Maury County

Montgomery County – $216,531.00 – Serving MontgomeryCounty

The City of Dyersburg – $1,798,065.00 – Serving Dyer County

United Way of West Tennessee – $1,755,817.70 – Serving parts of Haywood, Fayette and Tipton Counties

Warren County – $675,000.00 – Serving Warren County

Wayne County – $2,000,000.00 – Serving parts of Wayne, Lawerence, Lewis, Hardin and Perry Counties

Williamson County – $312,454.21 – Serving Williamson County

Broadband Ready Communities

Anderson County – $100,000.00

Benton County – $100,000.00

Blount County – $100,000.00

Carroll County – $99,878.00

Carter County – $30,664.00

Chester County – $100,000.00

City of Jellico – $100,000.00

Clay County – $56,990.00

Hancock County – $99,889.55

Stewart County – $100,000.00

Crockett County – $99,900.00

Cumberland County – $98,863.03

Decatur County – $100,000.00

Dickson County – $100,000.00

Dyer County – $99,985.00

Fayette County – $100,000.00

Fentress County – $81,848.08

Gibson County – $99,900.00

Grainger County – $100,000.00

Greene County – $99,592.00

Hamblen County – $100,000.00

Hardeman County – $100,000.00

Hardin County – $99,017.07

Hartsville/Trousdale County – $100,000.00

Haywood County – $100,000.00

Henderson County – $99,999.41

Henry County – $99,900.00

Houston County – $100,000.00

Humphreys County – $100,000.00

Jackson County – $74,616.06

Johnson County – $100,000.00

Knox County – $100,000.00

Lake County – $99,600.00

Lauderdale County – $100,000.00

Lewis County – $100,000.00

Lincoln County – $100,000.00

Macon County – $58,604.47

Madison County – $100,000.00

Marshall County – $100,000.00

Maury County – $100,000.00

McNairy County – $98,016.10

Monroe County – $100,000.00

Montgomery County – $100,000.00

Morgan County – $100,000.00

Overton County – $93,564.62

Pickett County – $52,573.55

Putnam County – $98,379.00

Robertson County – $100,000.00

Rutherford County – $100,000.00

Scott County – $100,000.00

Shelby County – $100,000.00

Smith County – $94,500.00

Sumner County – $100,000.00

Tipton County – $100,000.00

Unicoi County – $98,805.10

Union County – $100,000.00

Van Buren County – $25,937.79

Warren County – $96,208.00

Washington County – $100,000.00

Wayne County – $100,000.00

Weakley County – $99,900.00

White County – $76,961.80

Williamson County – $100,000.00

Wilson County – $100,000.00

Digital Skills, Education and Workforce

AngelStreet – $232,278.00 – Serving parts of Shelby County

ArtsBuild $185,871.00 – Serving parts of Hamilton County

Bristol Public Library – $93,989.00 – Serving parts of Sullivan County

Bledsoe County Board of Education – $61,649.00 – Serving parts of Bledsoe County

CodeCrew – $900,000.00 – Serving parts of Shelby County

Cloudwise Academy LLC – $346,681.00 – Serving parts of Washington, Carter, Greene, Sullivan and Unicoi Counties

COMP-U-DOPT, INC. - $725,694.00 – Serving parts of Gibson, Obion, Lake, Henry, Dyer, Weakly, Carroll and Crocket Counties

Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center – Fisk University – $648,000.00 – Serving parts of Davidson County

Delta Human Resource Agency – $232,959.00 – Serving parts of Tipton, Fayette and Lauderdale Counties

Dynamo Studios – $997,931.00 – Serving parts of Hamilton County

Elizabethton Chamber of Commerce Foundation – $11,781.00 – Serving parts of Carter County

Fisk University – $663,300.00 – Serving parts of Davidson County

First Baptist Cares – $122,770.00 – Serving parts of Shelby and Madison Counties

FUTURO, Inc. – $225,000.00 – Serving parts of Davidson, Rutherford, Wilson and Putnam Counties

gener8tor Management, LLC - $899,999.00 – Serving parts of McMinn, Rhea, Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Marion, Grundy, Polk, Meigs, Bradley and Hamilton Counties

Greene County Trustee – $1,000,000.00 – Serving parts of Greene County

Greater Nashville Regional Council - $404,893.00 – Serving parts of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson Counties

Nashville Business Incubation Center – $900,000.00 – Serving parts of Davidson and Nashville-Davidson County MSA Counties

Helping Hands of Middle & West Tennessee – $808,539.00 – Serving parts of Madison, Haywood and Hardeman Counties

Jackson State Community College – $890,894.00 – Serving parts of Madison, Gibson, Decatur, Henderson, Hardeman, Hardin, Chester, Carroll, McNairy and Benton Counties

Kaifa LLC – $320,456.00 – Serving parts of Washington County

Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee – $500,000.00 – Serving parts of Knox County

Lane College – $891,634.00 – Serving parts of Madison, Davidson, Fayette and Tipton Counties

La Paz Chattanooga – $723,322.00 – Serving parts of Hamilton County

Latino Memphis – $854,355.00 – Serving parts of Shelby County

Maryville College – $776,814.00 – Serving parts of Blount County

Memphis Library Foundation – $300,510.00 – Serving parts of Shelby County

Memphis Urban League – $860,494.00 – Serving parts of Shelby, Fayette, Madison and Haywood Counties

Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency – $900,000.00 – Serving parts of Davidson Counties

Mid Cumberland Human Resource Agency – $66,361.00 – Serving parts of Dickson County

Morecomputing Learning Services, Inc. – $374,969.00 – Serving parts of Davidson, Rutherford and Montgomery Counties

Nashville International Center for Empowerment – $441,061.00 – Serving parts of Davidson County

Nashville Public Education Foundation – $999,814.00 – Serving parts of Davidson County

Northeast State Community College – $980,591.00 – Serving parts of Sullivan, Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington Counties

Pivot Technology School – $872,910.00 – Serving parts of Davidson County

ROANEnet – $254,079.00 – Serving parts of Roane and Rhea Counties

Shora Foundation – $204,385.00– Serving parts of Knox County

Soulsville Foundation – $962,000.00 – Serving parts of Shelby County

South Memphis Renewal Com. Dev. Corp. – $865,484.00 – Serving parts of Haywood, Hardeman, Gibson, Fayette, Shelby and Tipton Counties

Southeast Tennessee Development District – $198,000.00 – Serving parts of Hamilton, Bledsoe, Bradley, Grundy, Marion, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea and Sequatchie Counties

Southwest Human Resource Agency – $895,116.00 – Serving parts of Chester, Decatur, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Madison and McNairy Counties

TECH901 – $813,384.00 – Serving parts of Shelby, Fayette and Tipton Counties

The Enterprise Center – $1,979,965.00 – Serving parts of Hamilton, Bradley, Polk, McMinn, Marion, Sequatchie, Bledsoe, Rhea, Meigs and Grundy Counties

The Village at Glencliff – $272,897.00 – Serving parts of Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson, Sumner, Wilson, Maury, Robertson, Dickson Cheatham, Hickman, Macon, Smith, Cannon and Trousdale Counties

United Way of West Tennessee – $58,613.00 – Serving parts of Madison County

University of Tennessee – $512,916.00 – Serving parts of Knox, Anderson, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Cocke, Cumberland, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sevier and Union Counties

University of Tennessee at Martin – $343,640.00 – Serving parts of Lauderdale Dyer and Tipton Counties

Urban Housing Solutions – $407,206.00 – Serving parts of Davidson County

TCAT Broadband Workforce

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Harriman – $994,349.50

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Henry/Carroll – $1,000,000.00

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Hohenwald – $1,000,000.00

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Livingston – $1,000,000.00

Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro – $1,000,000.00

Applications for the second round of CCF and BRC programs will open on May 15, 2024, and the DSEW program will open on June 15, 2024.

To learn more about Tennessee’s broadband initiatives or apply for these programs, please visit here.

