Glenna Claudette Newell, Rocky Top

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Glenna Claudette Newell age 86 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on April 13, 2024, at her residence. Glenna was born on October 18, 1937, to the late Glenn Meireis and Mable Price in Goodland Kansas. Mrs. Glenna enjoyed country music and most of all she cherished and loved her family and friends unconditionally.

She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn & Mable Price Meireis, brother Lewis Price, son Wesley Newell, grandson Michael Richardson, Husband Owen Wesley Newell. She is survived by:

Daughters          Joy Newell                                Rocky Top, TN

                           Patti & David Kamrowski          Lock Port, Illinois 

                           Lora Cook                                 Oak Ridge, TN

Brothers             Butch & Karen Meireis               Pearl, Mississippi 

                          Randolyn Warner                       SemiValley, California 

Sister                 Peggy Nixon                               Reno, Nevada 

Grandchildren   Richard Kamrowski, Monica Tittle, Jamie Newell 

Great Grandchildren  Macenna Kamrowaki, Dillion Tittle, Dalton Tittle, Devin Tittle, Lora Richardson

Bonus Great-grandchildren Tia and Kaitlin 

Visitation: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top

Memorial Service: 4:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating.  

About News Department

Check Also

Robert Hoyal “Jimmy” Alred, Kingston

Robert Hoyal “Jimmy” Alred age 81 of Kingston passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.