Glenna Claudette Newell, Rocky Top

Glenna Claudette Newell age 86 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on April 13, 2024, at her residence. Glenna was born on October 18, 1937, to the late Glenn Meireis and Mable Price in Goodland Kansas. Mrs. Glenna enjoyed country music and most of all she cherished and loved her family and friends unconditionally.

She is preceded in death by her parents Glenn & Mable Price Meireis, brother Lewis Price, son Wesley Newell, grandson Michael Richardson, Husband Owen Wesley Newell. She is survived by:

Daughters Joy Newell Rocky Top, TN

Patti & David Kamrowski Lock Port, Illinois

Lora Cook Oak Ridge, TN

Brothers Butch & Karen Meireis Pearl, Mississippi

Randolyn Warner SemiValley, California

Sister Peggy Nixon Reno, Nevada

Grandchildren Richard Kamrowski, Monica Tittle, Jamie Newell

Great Grandchildren Macenna Kamrowaki, Dillion Tittle, Dalton Tittle, Devin Tittle, Lora Richardson

Bonus Great-grandchildren Tia and Kaitlin

Visitation: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top

Memorial Service: 4:00 PM, Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating.

