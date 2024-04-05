Gayle Denise Hendrix, Lafayette, IN (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Gayle Denise Hendrix, age 62, a resident of Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Clinton, Indiana. She was born April 8, 1961, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Gayle was a dedicated employee of Rural King in Lafayette, Indiana, and proudly served her Country in the United States Army. She loved dogs and animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hendrix; parents, James & Faye Sills; sister, Debbie Sills; and brother, Jerry Sills.

Survivors include:

Sister & Brother-in-law: Sheryl & Ray Wagner of Knoxville, TN

Niece: Lisa Dennis of Knoxville, TN

Nephews: Mike Sills (Michelle) of Knoxville, TN

Ryon Wagner of Jacksonville, FL

Sister-in-law: Sharon O’Barr of Knoxville, TN

And a host of Aunts, Uncles, Great Nieces, Great Nephews, and Wonderful Friends.

The family would also like to extend special thanks to Gayle’s devoted friends Billie & Jim, for always being there for her.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2024, from 12:00 noon until 1:45 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with her family sharing some remarks and reflections. Military honors will be given by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Gayle Denise Hendrix.

