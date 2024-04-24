Gatlin Ion Moretz, 2, Claxton

Gatlin Ion Moretz (Gatlin Bear, Baby G) October 24, 2021- April 22, 2024 age 2 of Claxton, TN went home to be with the Lord suddenly on Monday afternoon. Gatlin was a special little boy that touched so many lives. In life, he was a ball of energy and always on the go completely full of life. He was a precious joy to anyone he came in contact with. He loved trucks, motorcycles, and cars and always wanted to sing and dance to Baby Shark and Wheels on The Bus. He was diagnosed with Hunters syndrome (MPS2) in March 2022. He fought so many physical and mental obstacles with this disease. We, the family, take comfort in knowing that Gatlin has won his battle and no longer has to suffer with the struggles of this illness.

Gatlin is preceded in death by his Papaw Mike McMahan, great grandparents: Mary and John Ion Haun, cousin Daniel Haun, and great grandfather Raymond Barnett.

He is survived by his mamaw/mom Patricia (Teresa) McMahan, John Moretz, brothers: Kadin Bolden and Axile Moretz, sisters: Riley Mclain and Carissa Riley Barnett, Favorite uncle Kenny Moretz, Papaw Charlie Davis, His special mommas: Sarai Gross, Danielle Bowman, Nikki Davis, and Megan Braden, grandparents Angie Davis and Richard Dixon, great grandmother Edith Barnett, his partner in crime Paisley Bolden, special cousin, and bestie Marynina Moretz, his wagon buddies Destiny Gurly and Tristan Mulligan, Uncles: Darren Gross, Chris Bowman, Ricky Adams, Allen Bayles, Mitchel Bayles, Jaxon Dixson, and John Lillard, Aunts: Faith Glove and Cheryl Adams, Special cousins; Daniel Gross, Nevaeh Mulligan, Lexi Jackson, Dekota Jackson, Shaylyn Jackson, Makiya Martin, Jozion Martin, Kaynan Bowman, Devin Eaton, Taylor Hooks, and AJ Hooks, His best buddies Brody (BoBo) Massey and Preston Powers, and his favorite Pastor Donald Turpin. Gatlin was loved by so many more aunts, uncles, family, and friends.

Services will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home 621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd Clinton, Tn 37716 receiving family and friends Thursday, April 25, 2024, 6 pm-8 pm funeral to follow at 8 pm Officiated by Pastor Donald Turpin. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...