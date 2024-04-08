Gary Lynn Seeber, Heiskell

Gary Lynn Seeber, 69, of Heiskell, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2024, surrounded by his family. Gary worked for the Oak Ridge Y-12 plant from 1974 until his retirement in 2008. During his retirement years, Gary enjoyed working with heavy machinery, traveling, owning and managing rental property, and enjoying his grandkids. Gary was known in the community as a giving and caring man. Over 34 years ago, Gary purchased the Tanasi Rental Park on Hillvale Road in Andersonville, TN. Through this investment, Gary was able to help many people within our community have a wonderful and safe place to raise their families. It was not uncommon for Gary to help others out of a critical situation, whether financial or otherwise. He was a man of his word, and a simple handshake was all that was ever needed. Gary was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton where he served the Lord alongside his family.

He is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Wilma Seeber of Andersonville, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Tammey K Seeber of Heiskell, TN; Son Gregory Seeber and wife Shae of Knoxville; Daughter Lisa Williford, and husband Mark Williford of Seymour, TN. Grandchildren; Colson, Chloe, and Colin Seeber; Andrew, Emily, Ashlyn, Kobe, and Alyssa Williford. First Great Granddaughter due in August; 2 sisters: Gail Copeland and Linda Miller of Andersonville, TN.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Gary’s Celebration of Life service will follow officiated by Pastor Justin Pratt and Brother-in-Law Jerry Copeland. His graveside will be at 11:30 am, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

